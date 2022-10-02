Rachel's Challenge Coming to Harlan Community
HARLAN – Rachel’s Challenge, a highly-effective violence and self-harm prevention program focusing on school culture and creating safer, more connected school communities, is coming to the Harlan community.
Programs will be presented Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 14-15 to students with a public community program and free dinner scheduled for Tuesday night.
The program was started by the family of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine High School shooting, and brings healing and hope through its social-emotional and mental health content.
Rachel’s Challenge envisions schools full of hope, free from harassment, violence, and self-harm, where teachers are free to teach and students are inspired to learn, creating a school culture that is less susceptible to bullying and violence.
