Rachel's Challenge Coming to Harlan Community

Thu, 02/10/2022 - 9:18am admin
• Preventing School Violence, Bullying and Suicide * Create through Kindness
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor
Community dinner, program, slated for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m., HCHS

    HARLAN – Rachel’s Challenge, a highly-effective violence and self-harm prevention program focusing on school culture and creating safer, more connected school communities, is coming to the Harlan community.
    Programs will be presented Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 14-15 to students with a public community program and free dinner scheduled for Tuesday night.
    The program was started by the family of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine High School shooting, and brings healing and hope through its social-emotional and mental health content.
    Rachel’s Challenge envisions schools full of hope, free from harassment, violence, and self-harm, where teachers are free to teach and students are inspired to learn, creating a school culture that is less susceptible to bullying and violence.

