Rachel's Challenge Program a Huge Success

HARLAN -- Veda Tucker gave a presentation Tuesday morning, Feb. 15 to Harlan Community High School students about Rachel’s Challenge, the highly-effective violence and self-harm prevention program focusing on school culture and creating safer, more connected school communities.

Tucker shared the story of Rachel Scott, a victim of the Columbine High School shooting, to bring healing and hope through the social-emotional and mental health-related program.

Over a two-day period, Tucker met with students at all grade levels, helped form Rachel’s Challenge groups to spread kindness, and led a community presentation about Rachel’s Challenge.

The underlying message focused on five key components -- Look for the Best in Others, Dream Big, Choose Positive Influences, Speak with Kindness, and Start your own Chain Reaction.

“All it takes is one kind act, one kind word, to make a difference in someone’s life,” Tucker said. (Photos by Bob Bjoin)