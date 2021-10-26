Raddberry’s Bakery, Avoca Main Street awarded $100,0000 grant

AVOCA -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) October 20 awarded Avoca Main Street, Inc. a $100,000 grant for the Raddberry’s Bakery & Café. Twelve other Main Street Iowa communities also received grants.

Amber Mohr, Director of Avoca Main Street, Inc., said “We are thrilled to be a recipient of a third Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant. Each awarded project has made a difference in our district, and Raddberry’s Bakery & Café will be no different.

“This business has amazing potential to bring in new district customers and increase the amount of time people spend in Avoca dining, shopping, and enjoying the services downtown.”

