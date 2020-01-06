Rapid growth forecast for corn, soybeans

Home / Home

Mon, 06/01/2020 - 2:05pm admin
By: 
By Mike Oeffner, Sports Editor

    REGIONAL -- A dry planting season allowed most area farmers to put their corn and soybean crop in the ground at a well-above-average pace this spring.
    Consistent late-May rains have followed, quenching surface soils in need of moisture and allowing for strong  and even emergence.
    Add in warmer temperatures in next week’s forecast and rapid plant growth is expected in the near future.

