Reading hits the road

HARLAN — The Harlan Community Library will be hitting the streets with a book bike. Amanda Brewer, Library Director, said the “small library on wheels” will be used for various community outreach programs.

“We plan to incorporate it is as much as possible, and the bike will be out and about during the Homecoming parade and HarvestFest,” Brewer said.

The bike will be used to inform the community about upcoming library programs, mobile checkouts, library card drives, marketing, and various community activities.

The library hopes the bike will increase the availability of books in the community, especially with area youth. “There are some children in the area who may not have access to literature at home and means to get to the library,” she said, and noted they hope to have book giveaways at various locations.

Brewer said Youth Services Librarian Emily Kurth-Christensen came up with the idea of the bike three years ago, and the Harlan Community Library received funding for the bike from the Library Foundation.

The bike was built by Haley Tricycles in Philadelphia and assembled by library board members. It comes equipped with a place for an umbrella and has an electric assist to help with pedaling.

“We are excited it is here,” Brewer said. “I am sure we will find several uses for it.”