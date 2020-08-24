Reagent shortage could hamper testing

HARLAN – A shortage in a reagent utilized in COVID-19 testing may cause some hiccups in testing availability in the future, officials from Myrtue Medical Center said August 4.

Barry Jacobson, Myrtue CEO, told the hospital board of trustees there could be some testing issues moving forward.

“We have been informed probably 2-3 weeks ago that there is a shortage of the reagent that’s used for COVID-19 testing,” Jacobsen told the board. There’s a good chance the medical center could find it difficult to secure tests due to an anticipated shortage of the available product.

“As of now we’re operating normally,” Jacobsen said. The state hygienic lab also is operating normally, but could be impacted by the shortage as well.

“We do have the rapid testing, but there’s a minimal amount of that as well,” Jacobsen said.

There’s been no word on when reagent will be fully stocked for use in COVID-19 tests.

Reagents are a critical part of COVID-19 testing, used in a laboratory setting to test swab samples of patients, determining a negative or positive result.