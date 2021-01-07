Recent COVID-19 testing rates hover at 13.5% positive

HARLAN -- At the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, June 29, Laboratory Director Jason Eckerman said COVID-19 testing has slowed down to the point that the hospital is now processing all of the tests in house.

“Out of that 8,357 tests that we’ve done, 1,034 were positive, which is about 13.5 percent,” he said.

The department has seen an increase in revenue due in large part to COVID-19 testing, which was heightened from September through March.

“That’s probably where a lot of the extra income came from,” Eckerman said. “It’s also created a lot more expenses. COVID-19 testing is more expensive.”

Eckerman said recent supply chain issues got so strained that the department was down to only 40 blue-top testing tubes.

“There’s a worldwide shortage of blue-top tubes which seems bizarre but they’re a big part of COVID testing,” he said, “but I was able to get a shipment in so we’re okay now.”

