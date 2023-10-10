Record-breaking Taylor Swift movie will be shown at Harlan Theatre

HARLAN — The “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” concert movie is on course to open as the highest grossest concert film ever, and according to the film’s official distributor, AMC Theatres, it has surpassed $100 million worldwide in advance ticket sales a week before the film opens. The record-breaking record maker’s concert movie will be shown at the Harlan Theatre starting on opening day, Friday, October 13.

“There has been interest in the movie playing here in Harlan,” said Sharon Lucke, owner of the Harlan Theatre. Comments on the Theatre’s Facebook page have increased as the opening date nears, Lucke said. “ Our high school concession employees have been keeping me up to date on all the high school ‘Swifties’ coming to watch the movie in Harlan.”

The three-hour movie is a full account of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert recorded at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Lucke said all the 8,500 theaters showing the movie are required to charge $19.89 plus tax for adults (name of her album, 1989), and $13.13 plus tax for children and seniors (Swift’s lucky number). This movie will play on weekends only. Harlan Theatre dates are October 13-15, October 19-22, October 26-29 and November 2-5. There will also be a showing on Halloween, October 31. Showtimes will be 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Thursday showtimes and Halloween will be at 6 p.m.

Lucke said some pre-sale tickets have been sold, but there is still plenty of availability. However, she does believe pre-sales will increase closer to the film’s opening date. The Harlan Theatre does not offer online ticket sales, but Lucke said tickets may be purchased at the ticket booth during the Harlan Theatres opening hours.

The movie was orignally planned to be exclusively shown at AMC, Regal and Cinemark Theatre chains, which would have excluded Harlan Theatre, but that decision was reversed.

“We did lose some patrons to pre-sale tickets before the change, but are hoping they will want to see Taylor Swift again, and come to Harlan to support our local theatre,” Lucke said.

The Harlan Theatre will be selling a limited number of Taylor Swift cups and popcorn buckets to patrons who come watch the movie, as well as handing out a limited number of posters to customers, Lucke said.

She said the Harlan Theatre is encouraging Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged at what Lucke calls a “once-in-a-lifetime film experience.”

“Come and have fun, dance and sing!”, Lucke said.