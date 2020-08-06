Recovered from COVID-19

HARLAN – Keith Burchett feels lucky.

As one of the first Shelby Countians to have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 back in late March and early April, his was mild, relatively speaking. It was no picnic, but he feels very fortunate now to be fully recovered.

“All I can say for sure is I’ve never had anything like this before,” Keith said. He took some time out this week from his busy schedule as owner/operator and contractor with Sta-Bilt Construction, Harlan, to share the account of his battle with COVID-19. He’s ecstatic to be back at work.

“I feel great now. I probably have more energy now than I’ve had in years to be honest. (But) there was a time in there where I just didn’t feel like doing anything,” Keith said.

Burchett came down with what he thought to be a sinus infection in late March. He’s not one who has been sick very often throughout his lifetime, but with the threat of coronavirus spread real at that time and continuing now, he took the precaution to stay home from work a couple of days.

“It was a Thursday,” he remembers. “I’d been complaining about a lot of tightness behind my eyes, and I really thought I had a sinus infection.”

He called the doctor’s office and received some antibiotics over the phone, and began feeling better. It was short-lived.

“By Monday it really set in on me where I had some body pain,” Keith said. “I had no want to...I was just tired.

“I never had any respiratory issues…I could always breathe, but then I had a cough…there was no pain involved in the cough, but I had a tiny sore throat one evening that lasted a few hours too that went away.”

He had a low-grade fever as well.

• • •

Keith, with the urging of his wife, Cheryl, a retired nurse, made an appointment to see the doctor at the Shelby County Medical Clinic and get tested for COVID-19. He said the testing process was excellent, as he stayed in his car at the clinic before being ushered in a back door. He put on a mask and was taken to a room.

They x-rayed his chest and lungs, all in the room, and tested him for the virus. Healthcare workers said he was a patient who was fairly asymptomatic. After the appointment he was sent home and asked to self-isolate. Twenty-four hours later he got the news that he had tested positive.

Keith and Cheryl both self-quarantined at home under the mindset that they would “clean our way through this,” Keith said. They used separate bedrooms and bathrooms, and Keith stayed out of the kitchen. Cheryl made the meals, washed all clothes, dishes and bed linens every day, and they both took multiple baths daily.

“I never got it,” said Cheryl. “We didn’t wear masks in here, but the trick was to stay away from each other as much as possible.”

Keith rested and took care of himself. They watched movies and hung out, with Cheryl spending most of the day cleaning and cooking. Keith took Vitamin C and D and rested. One day he thought he felt good enough to try and wash a window he looked out daily.

“I went out and started washing the window and then I just quit,” he said. It was about day seven or eight. “I just knew that it wasn’t right, but did I feel that bad? No.” Keith just sat down in a chair and stayed there. “I can’t really describe the feeling I had,” he said.

“The next morning I could honestly say I felt a little better.”

It was about two weeks before the fever broke for good. On the 13th day he was feeling better, and had three consecutive days with no fever. Of the 14 day quarantine there were about three days where he felt lousy, but it wasn’t unbearable. He never lost his sense of taste or smell, as some point to as symptoms.

• • •

It’s a mystery how Keith was exposed. “I can’t honestly say how I got it,” he said. “I went to the grocery store and the grocery store was crowded. (Our business) is essential so 18 employees came to work in that time frame.”

None of the employees got the virus or had to be tested. The office did close for a few days over the weekend, and Keith stayed away. None of the immediate family got the virus either.

Cheryl self-isolated even after Keith was cleared. Both feel very fortunate they live in rural Iowa with such a tremendous healthcare system.

“I thank God every day we live in Harlan, because we’re big enough and we’re small enough,” Keith said. “It’s a fantastic place. We have medical support that’s wonderful and each other for support.

“I’ve had a lot of support, and a lot of people care about you in a small town. I could never be anywhere else than smalltown USA.”

Keith and Cheryl said residents should take the virus seriously, as just in the time frame since he was initially confirmed positive for COVID-19 the county has seen its numbers jump to 38 confirmed cases. Statewide there have been more than 600 deaths and 21,800 confirmed cases.

It’s being portrayed as fatal for some folks. “We’ve learned that the vulnerable people are dying, but for many of us, it’s just a virus. A little different, a little lengthier how long it takes to get over,” said Cheryl.

Keith said if you can stay six feet away from each other and be conscientious about hygiene and wash hands frequently, that’s ideal. The thought of coronavirus is scaring many people, he admits, and has even become political, but he advises to use common sense and be courteous to neighbors.

Cheryl said she hopes as the summer progresses, and people get outside in the sun and heat, that will be a good thing and hopefully keep the virus at bay. “If you know you’re going to be with a group in the grocery store, put (a mask) on,” she said. If you’re all by yourself walking on a road, it’s probably not needed, she said.

Keith said as a city, state and country, we’re all in this together. It’s been embarrassing to see young folks on spring break, or crowding pools and beaches with a “if it feels good, do it” attitude, he said.

“You’ve got to get over that mindset. If you want to be that careless with your own situation, you have to realize it’s affecting other people too,” he said.

“It is controllable. We have to get back to work and we can have services. Wash your hands, don’t breathe on someone. It’s just that simple. Don’t ignore it, but we can’t overreact and live in fear all the time.”