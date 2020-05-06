Recycling container removed
COUNTY -- The recycling container in the former Shopko building parking lot has been removed from service. The Shelby County Landfill Commission and county engineer’s office made the decision this week due to years of improper usage by the public. Officials said on nearly any day of the week, piles of garbage (like above) can be seen at the site. The operator at the landfill also averages three large garbage cans full of trash every time the container is dumped that he has to sort out and dispose of. The container’s removal is effective immediately.
