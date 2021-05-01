Recycling locations could close

COUNTY – Rural residents are in danger of having their regional drop-off recycling buildings removed due to improper usage by the public.

Shelby County Engineer Brandon Burmeister said the county has recycling buildings in Portsmouth, Irwin and Earling, but officials are considering removing them from service.

“They have become nothing but a dump ground for people to throw their garbage,” Burmeister said. “I am afraid that the company that services the buildings is no longer interested in serving them.”