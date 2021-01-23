Recycling provider to no longer service some rural buildings

COUNTY – Shelby County has been notified by its recycling provider that it will no longer provide service to the recycling buildings in Earling, Portsmouth, and Irwin effective February 1.

Shelby County Engineer Brandon Burmeister confirmed Monday that the buildings will be closed.

“The landfill commission met last Wednesday and decided to discontinue the rural recycling service at these three buildings in lieu of trying to find another recycling provider,” said Burmeister.

“The current provider was throwing most of the material in the buildings away, because the buildings are stuffed with garbage and other non-recyclable materials.”