Regional medical coordination centers formed

STATE -- The Iowa National Guard is providing facilities and personnel to support six Regional Medical Coordination Centers across the state as part of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Health Care Coalition initiative to pool resources and aid in the sharing of critical information across multiple agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Soldiers and airmen are helping staff the RMCCs, based at Iowa National Guard facilities throughout the state. Shelby County is in Region 4, with the hub in Council Bluffs.

The RMCCs are gathering real-time, validated health care facility status information to help health care providers make more informed treatment decisions based on immediately available resources like open hospital beds, available staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.

Shelby County Emergency Management Director Alex Londo said each hospital in Region 4 is reporting available beds and equipment daily to this group, as well as other information such as ventilators available and PPE needs.

“Long term care facilities also report a previous day’s census and PPE needs,” Londo said. “The goal of this is to have a regional and uniform tracking of this information to ensure resources are being allocated accordingly.”

In addition to the RMCC mission, the Guard has established an operations center at its Joint Forces Headquarters in Johnston, along with task force headquarters at Camp Dodge, Iowa City and Sioux City to provide planning, coordination, communication, command and control of military forces activated in support of local, state and federal partners supporting regional response efforts across Iowa.

Every day, Iowa National Guard transportation units are on the road delivering medical personal protective equipment to county emergency management facilities across Iowa. Shelby County received a shipment in late March.

With the assistance of the Iowa Departments of Transportation and Public Safety, all 99 counties have received PPE shipments.

Additionally, the Iowa National Guard is providing medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Pottawattamie, Mahaska and Clarke Counties.

Currently there are more than 200 Guard soldiers and airmen on duty directly supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Region 4 Numbers

*12 County Region that

includes Shelby County

(as of Thursday morning, April 16)

Hospitalized 3

New Patients (last 24 hrs.) 0

In ICU 2

On Ventilators 0

# Available Inpatient Beds 399

# Available ICU Beds 44

Ventilators Available 68