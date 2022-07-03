Regional Water, HMU in talks about water supply improvements

HARLAN – The Harlan Municipal Utilities is in conversations with Regional Water to potentially partner in a feasibility study that could lead to the opportunity to receive additional water supply via the Council Bluffs Water Department.

Tom Kallman, general manager, Regional Water, Avoca, addressed the HMU Board of Trustees Thursday, Feb. 24, saying he’s had initial dialogue with a number of communities about the possibility of partnering for water resources.

Council Bluffs currently has a 900 million gallons per day capacity and only uses 10 percent, and may be able to provide water supply to other regions, such as Regional Water and then to HMU, for example, via Regional Water. Kallman has spoken with as many as six communities that have shown interested in continued conversations.

