Registration under way for school year

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools students and staff will head back to the classroom in less than a week on Monday, Aug. 23, and parents/guardians should have received their child’s registration items in the mail and have those completed by this week.

All pre-school through 5th grade registration is being completed by mail. Materials may be returned by mail or placed in drop boxes located outside the primary or intermediate principal’s office. Supply lists are located on the district website, www.harlan.k12.ia.us.

High school and middle school registration also is by mail. If parents/guardians have not received the registration packet, contact the building secretary at 755-3101 (high school) or 755-3196 (middle school).

School officials are requesting that completed forms and a personal check for fees be returned by mail or make an online payment before school starts.

Full article in the Tribune.