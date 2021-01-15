Reid: Protest Mostly Praying, Singing

WASHINGTON, DC – Steve Reid didn’t see a single act of violence at the rally in Washington, DC Wednesday, Jan. 6.

“People praying, people singing, and yes, plenty of shouting obscenities, but no violence,” he said. “It wasn’t the free for all that is being portrayed by the mainstream media.”

Reid, from Harlan, flew to Washington alone Jan. 5 for the protest scheduled for the next day. His reason had little to do with the current president, Donald Trump, and more about what he considered a fraudulent election and the Congress, which has spent four years investigating the Russia hoax and now suddenly claims that election fraud is impossible, he said this week.

“If the Congress, and indeed the media, had done their job and investigated, we might not be about to install a usurper in the oval office,” Reid said.

“So I felt that the only way that the voice of patriots was going to be heard was to be there in person.”

Reid was among a number of Shelby County area residents to attend the protest in Washington last week, and offered his perspective on the event and what eventually transpired that day.