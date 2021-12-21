Reischl, Hazelton to lead HCS Board of Education

HARLAN – A split vote during the organizational meeting put newly-sworn-in board member Jim Reischl in the president’s role of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education Monday evening, Dec. 13.

A few minutes after taking the oath of office, newcomers Reischl, Greg Bladt and Jade Albertsen, as well as incumbent Joe Herzberg, voted to have Reischl be the next board president.

The vote was 4-3, with incumbents Joni Larsen, Monte Schechinger and Al Hazelton voting for Hazelton to be the next board president. Hazelton was then picked 5-2 as vice-president, with Larsen garnering the other two votes.

Reischl and Hazelton replace outgoing board members Amy Rueschenberg and Jessica Anderson.

