Relay For Life going virtual; Hoping for October re-schedule
HARLAN -- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Shelby County has now been rescheduled.
Shelby County will be celebrating twice. First, virtually on HMU’s local cable access channel on June 5, and then online through its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Relayforlifeshelbycounty/ on June 5-7, 2020.
“Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of our patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority,” said Suzie Mages, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.
“That is why we will plan to celebrate together on October 24 at Vet’s Auditorium in Harlan.”
