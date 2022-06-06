Remember to vote in Primary Election

Shelby County voters are reminded to cast ballots today in this year’s primary election. Polls are open Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the following polling places:

· Jackson/Center/Lincoln/Cass - Therkildsen Ctr., Harlan

· Clay/Monroe - Elk Horn City Hall

· Douglas/Greeley/Jefferson/Polk - Irwin Comm. Bldg.

· Fairview/Shelby - Shelby Comm. Hall

· Grove/Union/Washington/Westphalia - St. Josephs Hall, Earling

· Harlan Wards 1-4 - Therkildsen Ctr., Harlan

Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place on Election Day before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.

For further information, please contact the county auditor’s office at 712-755-3831, TTY number 712-755-2124, or e-mail at mmaxwell@shco.org for assistance.

Shelby County nominees include: Shelby County Attorney, Marcus Gross, Jr., (D), running unopposed; Shelby County Board of Supervisors, Mike Kolbe (R) and Bryce Schaben (R); Shelby County Recorder, Geralyn Greer (R), running unopposed; and Shelby County Treasurer Carolyn Blum (R) and Shauna Laver (R).

Democrats vying for federal and state offices include Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, and Glenn Hurst for U.S. Senator; Ryan Melton for U.S. Representative District 4; Dedire DeJear for Governor; Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker for Secretary of State; Rob Sand for Auditor of State; Michael L. Fitzgerald for Treasurer of State; John Norwood for Secretary of Agriculture and there is no Democratic candidate running for State Senator in District 6 or State Representative in District 12.

The Republican ticket has Jim Carlin and Chuck Grassley for U.S. Senator; Randy Feenstra for U.S. Representative in District 4; Kim Reynolds for Governor; Paul D. Pate for Secreatary of State; Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa for Auditor of State; Roby Smith for Treasurer of State; Mike Naig for Secretary of Agriculture; Brenna Bird for Attorney General; Jason Schultz for State Senator District 6; and Steven Holt for State Representative District 12.