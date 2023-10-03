Remembering ‘Mr. Christmas’

HARLAN – To those who knew Dennis Siemers, former CEO of Town and Country Credit Union, it seemed he was like a kid in the candy store when it came to Christmas.

“I think he would have loved to just buy every Christmas decoration ever and put it out,” said Sharon Lucke, who worked with him on the holiday lights committee in Harlan. “He just loved Christmas.”

Barry Deuel agreed.

“He was Mr. Christmas,” Deuel said. “He purchased a lot of decorations. I don’t think he could pass up any.”

Siemers died March 5 in Arizona at the age of 70.

His son, Ryan, said his father was a man of service and friendship to each community he belonged to.

“His heart was massive and his energy for his passions seemed boundless,” he said. “The organizations he was involved with are absolutely too numerous for me to remember at this moment but included family and civil rights, affordable housing, credit unions, service clubs, and community outreach.”

Along with his involvement with the holiday lights, Siemers was involved in other areas throughout the community. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Lions Club, he helped with the Mobile Food Pantry, and served at the annual Father’s Day Fly In Breakfast. Siemers received a 2019 Citizen/Volunteer of the Year Award at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet. He was also a longtime board member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Lucke said Siemers was a good friend.

“I just remember the last time I saw him. He came into the theater with his son and they had his van packed up and were heading out to Arizona. He gave me and my husband a big hug and said I’ll see you in March,” she said. “And ever since the first of March I kind of looked out and wondered when he’d walk into the theater ,and then I heard this about his passing. I was very sad.”

Town and Country Credit Union CEO Gervas Mgonja said Siemers encouraged him to get involved in the community, as well. Mgonja said Siemers also wanted to see the credit union thrive and often promoted from within the union.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.