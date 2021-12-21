Remembering Joe Pennington

By Bob Bjoin, Editor

HARLAN – Ask Debbie Pennington about her late husband, Joe, and she says it’s pretty easy to describe him in a few words.

“Godly, caring, sarcastic and funny,” she said. “Maybe we can combine sarcastically funny?”

He loved God first and foremost, and enjoyed making people feel at home. Joe was kind of shy until you got to know him. He was a fantastic cook, family man and found a joy in the pulpit sharing the word of God with others.

“He loved making people feel welcome. His friends were important to him. I was important to him. His sense of humor kept me and others laughing,” she said.

At 70 years young, Joe was infected with the coronavirus and became one of the early Shelby County casualties of the COVID-19 disease that has spread worldwide, passing away just before Christmas a year ago on December 23, 2020.

For Debbie, the memories are amazing of their 22-year marriage and life together, but a year later it’s still tough remembering how COVID-19 ravaged Joe’s body and upended their tranquil lives.

“Joe was an amazing husband,” Debbie said. “I’m sure most widows say that, but he really was. We never argued and we had a very peaceful life together.

“He loved teaching and preaching more than anything. It truly was his calling.”

As she reflects on a year without her husband during this holiday season, Debbie said she wants everyone to know that COVID is not a joke, especially now with multiple variants of the virus circling the globe and spreading rapidly through the United States. The newest Omicron variant is the latest concern, and there will be others, she surmises.

“We are always going to have to be cognizant of this,” she said.

Yes, some people barely get sick. But others get very ill and die, she said.

“I miss my best friend. Our house is very quiet now,” she said.

Full article in the Tribune.