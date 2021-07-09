Renovations position Harlan Municipal Airport for future

HARLAN -- The Harlan Municipal Airport recently completed multiple renovation projects and is planning for more improvements on the horizon.

The airport office was recently updated with new flooring, furniture, a new kitchenette and the addition of a conference table. The new kitchenette was funded by the 8-Ball Aviation Club.

Scott Pigsley, manager of the airport, said the office was in need of renovations because it has remained the same since it was built.

“The office here was built in 1986 and there had been no updating or improvements done since then,” Pigsley said.

The last maintenance or update project completed at the airport was a major runway rehabilitation in 2014.

Pigsley said the airport has struggled to receive funding for many important renovations in the past few years. Some projects finally received funding this year, while others will only be completed if they can receive adequate funding.

“That is why a lot of this has been put off over the years because it’s competitive with other airports in the state and the region for these dollars,” Pigsley explained. “Things are just coming around all at the same time.”

Pigsley said they have previously requested funds for several projects and they were denied.

“Our current project is to rebuild our parking ramp and replace some of the concrete that has deteriorated,” Pigsley said. “Some of our taxi lanes are in worse shape, and we are trying to find funding to update those as well.”

Pigsley said harsh weather conditions lead to freezing and thawing that deteriorates the concrete and asphalt over time.

The parking ramp project will start in spring 2022 and take about a month to complete.

Pigsley said the apron rehabilitation project and taxi lane improvements will cost taxpayers about $140,000.

Pigsley said the deterioration on the taxi lanes between hangars can be a hazard if they are not fixed.

“If it’s not fixed, it is a hazard to the airplanes and people because the airflow from the propellers and jet engines will pick up the fragments of concrete and damage airplanes and can hurt people,” Pigsley said.

Full article in the Trib!