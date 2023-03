HARLAN — U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) toured Sorensen Equipment in Harlan on Wednesday. Feenstra discussed his agriculture tour, the farm bill, asset depreciation and the estate tax. Participants included Sorensen Equipment owners and employees and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Todd Valline.

Feenstra also discussed tax policy matters, including his work to protect like-kind exchange, step-up basis and 179 depreciation.