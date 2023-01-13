Repairs lead to low balance for Carstens

SHELBY — The cost of farm upkeep caused a lower account balance for Carstens 1880 Farmstead Inc.

Carstens 1880 Farmstead Inc. held its annual meeting Tuesday at the Shelby Community Building in Shelby.

The 2022 Carstens Farm Days show netted $9,700. The gate was off around $2,300 from previous years because of rain on the Saturday show. The chicken dinner was a success and Sunday was one of the best turnouts the event has seen.

The board spoke of several improvements to the buildings this year and said that farm upkeep is an ongoing concern. Several projects took place for upkeep in 2022, including a new sawmill roof, kitchen remodel, roof on the restroom and tree planting. The structures are getting older and prices of building materials are increasing.

One item discussed was the treasurer’s report. This year there is $9,853.72 in checking and $501.75 in savings, compared to $32,787.57 in checking and $16,040.27 in savings last year.

The event was just shy of making $14,000 in grain sales. They will farm 12 additional acres this year. Treasurer Ben Ausdemore said there will be more expenses associated with the additional acres.

“If everything goes right there should be additional income, as well,” he said.

The current board members were re-elected for another term: President Charlie Leaders, Vice President Terry Torneton, Treasurer Ben Ausdemore and Secretary Stan Kern.

Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc., a non-profit group of local volunteers oversees this working farmstead museum exhibit located south of Shelby, Iowa.

The next show will be Sept. 9-10. The gate fee is $10. Memberships prices stayed the same.