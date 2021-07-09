Reported HCS COVID-19 cases low

HARLAN – Low COVID-19-related sickness absences are being reported in the Harlan Community Schools to date despite increasing numbers statewide and nationwide due primarily to the Delta variant of the virus.

School officials confirmed that only seven elementary, three middle school and four high school students have been reported by parents as being absent due to COVID-19 illness, as of Friday, Sept. 3.

That amounts to less than one percent of student enrollment.

“We only have one staff member in the district absent this week due to a positive COVID diagnosis,” said Jenny Barnett, superintendent of schools, on Friday. “This is less that 0.5 percent of our staff.”

The district continues to follow the guidance of the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) regarding COVID-19. A guidance document entitled COVID-19 and K-12 School Update for Fall 2021 states that the IDPH has adjusted surveillance to follow the influenza model; state investigation and tracing efforts for COVID-19 focus on outbreaks and vulnerable populations.

Guidance will be continually evaluated and adjusted as needed, officials said. The IDPH currently is not issuing isolation and quarantine orders for COVID-19 positive or exposed individuals.

The IDPH continues to ask K-12 schools to report when greater than 10 percent absenteeism is being seen. It will then contact local public health officials where school administrative offices are held, and will provide to the school best practices and support tailored to specific types of illnesses being reported.

