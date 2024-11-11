Republicans sweep Shelby County in 2024 General Election

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County voters chose Donald Trump as their nominee for the third consecutive presidential election.

Unofficial results showed 6,533, or 76.05% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots in the 2024 General Election Tuesday, November 5. The Republican presidential ticket of Trump and running mate JD Vance received 70.91% of Shelby County votes, with Democrats Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz earning 27.93%.

The numbers were nearly identical to the 2020 election, when Shelby County voters gave Trump, the incumbent president nearly 70% of the vote, with Democratic challenger Joe Biden garnering less than 30%. However, Biden received the national nomination after a tight race which took days before a clear winner was announced.

During the 2016 election, Trump garnered 69% of the vote in the county, while Democrat Hillary Clinton earned 26% of the vote, earning him the national nomination.

Republican nominees Randy Feenstra, the incumbent for U.S. Representative District 4; Jason Schultz, State Senator District 6; Craig Williams, State Representative District 11; and Steven Holt, State Representative District 12 were all re-elected.

Four local Republican candidates were all unopposed, and received big support from Shelby County Voters.

Mike Kolbe and Charles Parkhurst were on the ticket for Board of Supervisors, and earned 4,387 and 3,962 votes, respectively. Taryn Knapp received 5,092 votes for Auditor and Sheriff Neil Gross had 5,495 votes to retain his position.

While Shelby County voters were in favor of a $55 million bond referendum to fund expansions at Iowa Western Community College centers, the invitiative, which also affected residents in Adair, Adams, Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page and Pottawattamie counties, failed to pass by a narrow marigin. A 60% majority was needed, and the measure earned 45,319, or 59.40% in favor, and 30,977 opposed.

Shelby County and all Iowans were in favor of two amendments to the State Constitution, one changes Iowa’s gubernatorial line of succession, and the other clarifies who is eligible to vote in Iowa.