Request for Competition

HARLAN – Nearly 600 individuals have signed a petition on the Change.org website started by Harlan resident Hannah Beeman, requesting a company such as MidAmerican Energy be allowed to provide services in town as utility competition for the Harlan Municipal Utilities.

The petition is in response to a history of what have been deemed higher than average utility bills, exacerbated recently by bills double and triple the norm due to last month’s unprecedented cold weather.

In her petition, Beeman said there is a clear outcry in the city for equity in the cost of the utilities. The city only has one utility company run by the City of Harlan.

“Many have mentioned that the utility costs in Harlan alone have caused them to move away, or have prevented them from moving back,” Beeman said.

“After the recent record low temps that hit Harlan, the people of this city saw their utility bills skyrocket. This has only brought more attention to the situation of the unlivable costs that HMU has its customers paying.”

Beeman says while it’s not her belief that HMU should be forced to leave in place of another – which would force many of the city’s own residents out of work – she believes everyone deserves a choice.

“We live in the United States of America, where we pride ourselves on having a plethora of choices in all areas of our life, yet the City of Harlan has left us with one choice for our utilities,” Beeman said.

“That is what many would call a monopoly.”

Beeman asks the city to allow a competitor for utilities into Harlan so that residents have a choice. Many have suggested MidAmerican Energy as example.

“We as Americans deserve a choice and to be heard when there is a public outcry about the high costs of utilities,” she said.

As of Sunday, there were 598 signatures on the petition, as well as some comments.

Comments, Response

Jen Rowedder said, “I have always had good service from HMU, but this recent issue has pushed me over the edge…especially when I hear we are almost the only community dealing with this billing issue…and I believe the CEO should have to live here and have HMU to share our double or even triple bills.”

Mary Ann Neppl commented, “My mom lives in Harlan and her electric bill was terrible, and she doesn’t have much running in the house, and it’s hard for an elderly person who is on a fixed income to keep paying these high prices.”

HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber said he doesn’t have a comment on the petition other than to say if anyone wants information on competitive rates, they are available on request.

The extreme cold drove energy prices high for utilities nationwide. Locally those costs are being passed on to ratepayers, but hopes are there will be financial remedies that eventually will be provided to customers here.

Weber said the primary efforts for gaining some financial relief are state funds (the governor and congressional representatives have been contacted), and federal funds (through President Joe Biden, the federal energy commission and department of energy).

The only state he’s aware of with competitive retail electric service is Texas, he said.

“How well did they fare in the extreme weather?,” he quipped. “I am not aware of anywhere that has competitive natural gas retailers.

“Some people might call propane a competitor, unless you’ve used it and had to pay for it during harvest or a cold winter. That doesn’t even address the safety concerns.”

Weber said the Iowa Utilities Board was set to have a hearing last Friday with investor-owned utilities about how they are reacting to the latest extreme weather event.

Locally, he said HMU is willing to work with its customers.

“HMU is providing repayment terms when a customer requests help paying their bills,” he said.

“HMU has waived service fees and penalties on late payments through June 30, 2021.”