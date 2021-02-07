Residents urged to conserve water after booster station fire
Customers of the Regional Water Rural Water Assocation who are west of Highway 59 and east of Neola are being asked to immediately begin conserving and boiling water.
Manager Nicholas Gaul said a fire completely wiped out a booster station and all customers west of the Nishnabotna are affected.
Customers in Kirkman, Persia, Tennant and Westphalia are affected, as are the towns that buy water from them: Earling, Portsmouth, Panama and Minden.
Gaul said they are waiting on booster station replacement.
“An entire booster station is on a semi truck right now on its way here,” Gaul said, adding this will only be a temporary fix.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95