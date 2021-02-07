Residents urged to conserve water after booster station fire

Customers of the Regional Water Rural Water Assocation who are west of Highway 59 and east of Neola are being asked to immediately begin conserving and boiling water.

Manager Nicholas Gaul said a fire completely wiped out a booster station and all customers west of the Nishnabotna are affected.

Customers in Kirkman, Persia, Tennant and Westphalia are affected, as are the towns that buy water from them: Earling, Portsmouth, Panama and Minden.

Gaul said they are waiting on booster station replacement.

“An entire booster station is on a semi truck right now on its way here,” Gaul said, adding this will only be a temporary fix.