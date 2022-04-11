Resolution approved to develop county-based ambulance service

HARLAN — The City Council approved a resolution to partner with community stakeholders to develop a county-based ambulance service at the regular board meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Jay Christensen said there are a lot of pieces to this.

“It’s a big puzzle,” he said. “When we dial 911 I know they answer but how long will it take the ambulance to get there and that has hanged.”

Christensen said it hasn’t been designated an essential service at the state level.

“Police and fire are and ambulance should be,” he said.

City Administrator Gene Gettys said the hospital board and Board of Supervisors would also review this topic.

“We can expect at budget time to add another 50 to 60% towards costs to get through,” he said. “Next fall there will be a referendum to look at this as an essential service.”

According to the resolution, the owners of Medivac Corp have informed the Commission that they intend to retire in the next two to four years and cease operations as an ambulance provider.

The mission statement and goals of the stakeholder group will provide for a high-quality EMS system which assures a comprehensive approach to best serve the citizens of Shelby County, according to the resolution.

In other council news, the 4th Street Bridge will be closed through April 15, 2023. A quarterly library review was presented by Library Director Amanda Brewer.

The council unanimously approved its consent agenda, which included last meeting’s minutes, claims list in the amount of $$150,425.11, HMU sewer and landfill Reconciliation Report for September, and a renewal application for Purple Door, Class C Liquor License.