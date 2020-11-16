Ride of Pride
HARLAN – Tom Lehr has been honored as a Ride of Pride driver with Schneider Corp., recognized for his illustrious career with the United States Marine Corps.
Lehr, Harlan, pulled his rig onto the downtown Harlan courthouse square Sunday morning, Nov. 8, and participated with other local veterans in a Veterans Day and Marine Corps birthday celebration at Goozman’s Westside Sunday afternoon.
The ride definitely was a topic of discussion.
The Ride of Pride program originated in 2001 as a way to honor military veterans. In its first year it garnered overwhelming success, so the Freightliner company began to award a military-themed Ride of Pride vehicle to a trucking company each year thereafter.
