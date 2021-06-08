Rietveld Awarded Scouts Silver Award

HARLAN – Harlan Girl Scout Andrea Rietveld has earned one of the highest honors bestowed in the program - the Silver Award presented to those Girl Scout Cadettes who focus on any issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference.

Rietveld, 14, the daughter of Andy and Tricia Rietveld, earned her Silver Award May 15, 2020, raising funds for and completing a cement bench and leash holder project for the new dog park in Harlan.

Rietveld has been part of the Girl Scouts since first grade. She began working to earn the Silver Award during her Cadette years in Scouts, which is three years.

Explained her mother, Tricia, “She earned money a number of different ways, by collecting pop cans, doing extra chores, raking lawns, a bake sale, cleaned houses, made and sold nail art and crafts, and has had a garage sale.”

Andrea raised nearly $2,000 towards her project.

