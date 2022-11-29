Rietveld earns highest Girl Scout honor with Animal Rescue League donation

HARLAN — Andrea Rietveld joined Girl Scouts in first grade. The Harlan Community High School sophomore is now a member of Troop #417 and tries to practice both the Girl Scout Law and the Girl Scout Promise everyday.

Andrea has completed several projects throughout her years in Girl Scouts and has earned several badges and awards.

Along with other Girl Scouts in her trip, she received a Bronze Award (eligible Junior Girl Scouts, grades 4 - 5) for putting a buddy bench outside the elementary school, where children can sit and make new friends.

She had two cement benches placed at the dog park, earning a Silver Award (eligible Cadette Girl Scouts, grades 6 - 8). The benches give dog owners a place to sit while their dogs run and play.

She has worked many different jobs to earn money to purchase what was needed for these projects, including raking lawns, bake sales, dog watching, baby sitting, can collecting, and a spaghetti fundraising dinner.

She has volunteered uncountable hours at the Harlan Animal Rescue League, spending time before and after school and on weekends. Her duties have included walking and playing with the dogs, brushing them, and helping with training. She has also taken care of the cats and cleaned litter boxes. Andrea has also done some of the “yucky stuff,” including wiping out the kennels, power washing the runs, and picking up the yard. She has even held an IV for a dog to comfort it while it was getting fluids.

Andrea recently earned the Gold Award (eligible Seniors Girl Scouts, grades 9 - 12), the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve, by purchasing and placing a donation bin for the Harlan Animal Rescue League outside the Hy-Vee in Harlan.

Andrea hopes people will use the bin to donate items needed to care for the animals at the rescue until they are adopted out. The bin can hold donations including Diamond dog food, toys, blankets, cleaning wipes, cat food and litter, wash rags, towels, dog shampoo, and even monetary donations. All items may be placed inside the secured bin.

Andrea would like to thank everyone that has helped her achieve her goal of helping animals so they can be taken care of until they are adopted to their forever home.