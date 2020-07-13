Riley serves three county churches
IRWIN -- Ministering to people of all ages and in many different situations and settings continues to be one of the main reasons Pastor Laurie Riley of Irwin is glad she chose the ministry.
She has always had a strong interest in helping people. From her work as a hospital chaplain to leading Bible studies inside prisons, she has had opportunities to help people grow in their faith.
Riley has just begun her sixth year as pastor of the United Methodist Churches in Defiance, Kirkman and Irwin. With staggered starting times for worship she is able to preach at all three congregations each Sunday morning. Between the three churches, she pastors a membership of 202 members. Riley has served as a pastor of the Iowa United Methodist Church for 28 years.
