Ripple Effect and Marne Elk Horn Telephone dive in with a combined $10,000 donation to the City of Elk Horn’s Swimming Pool House Project

Elk Horn – On Thursday, May 11, Ripple Effect and Marne Elk Horn Telephone donated $10,000 to the City of Elk Horn for the city’s swimming pool house project. The donations will go towards the engineering costs of constructing a new ADA-compliant, family-friendly pool house facility.

The swimming pool, built in 1966, is owned and operated by the City of Elk Horn. The original swimming pool and pool house were built using local donations. The new pool house will provide adequate space for a concession stand, be handicap accessible, offer additional employee areas, and extra shade in the restrooms. The covered bathrooms will help parents assist younger children with their needs. The city is continuing the historical effort of receiving local donations to fund the new pool house and has raised over $200,000 for this project.

“The community spirit that revolves around this aquatic facility is inspiring to see. As the old saying goes, where there is a will, there is a way. Small and large individual donations and corporate help will fund a great new place in the community’s park,” said Todd Van Epps, Aureon Director of Shareholder Relations.

Chelsee Jacobsen, City of Elk Horn Clerk, has headed the fundraising effort. The $5,000 donation from Ripple Effect and the matching $5,000 donation from Marne Elk Horn Telephone Company will help advance the development of the new pool house. “The City of Elk Horn has been overwhelmed by the abundance of private donations and grants they have received since making this need known. Though they are a little short of the funds they need to get over the finish line, Chelsee is confident that they will have all the funds raised by the start of construction in September,” said Rachel Hamilton Marne Elk Horn Telephone Company CEO.

The current plan is to complete the new pool house by next year. A grand opening is scheduled for May 2024. For more information, please visit cityofelkhornia.com/pool-house-project.html.