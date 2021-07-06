Roar Into Harlan Marks 10th Anniversary

HARLAN – The popular motorcycle bike night Roar Into Harlan is returning this summer with a series of events following a 2020 year that was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, organizer Seth Johannsen said each night will host live entertainment, food, fun and prizes, with hopes of attracting as many as 150 motorcyclists each evening to the community.

“Our first night was May 20 and it did rain, but we still had some bikes and many locals turned out,” Johannsen said.

The bike nights traditionally have brought hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts to town with ceremonies and bike games. A few years ago, Frank Fritz from the popular History Channel show American Pickers made an appearance with his motorcycle.

As in past years, each Roar Into Harlan will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month on the downtown Harlan square – June 17, July 15, August 19 and September 16. In addition, Roar Into Harlan will be hosting a fun run on Saturday, June 12.

