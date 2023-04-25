Robert Arkfeld, Jr. arrested for vehicular homicide

HARLAN — Forty-nine-year-old Robert Arkfeld, Jr., of Manilla, was arrested on a Iowa State Patrol warrant Thursday afternoon for vehicular homicide by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Neil Gross.

“He was also charged with possession of narcotics, a prohibited person with a firearm charge, bringing contraband into a controlled facility and prohibited act,” Gross said. “He bonded out on a $19,000 cash bond Thursday night.”

The vehicular homicide stems from September 22, 2022, when a tractor-trailer driven by Arkfeld entered Highway 59 to turn south and was unable to stop before 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland of Emerson collided into the front of the tractor with his motorcycle. McFarland died at the scene. Arkfeld was uninjured.

The accident was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.