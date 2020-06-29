Rosmanns honored as Iowa Master Farmers
HARLAN – Ron and Maria Vakulskus Rosmann, Harlan, have been honored as Iowa Master Farmers by Wallace’s Farmer magazine and the Iowa Master Farmer Association.
The two will be honored at ceremonies September 13, re-scheduled from March 25 in Ankeny due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rosmanns join four other families from across Iowa who are being honored.
Henry A. Wallace, editor of Wallaces Farmer from 1921 to 1933, initiated the Iowa Master Farmer Award in 1926 to call attention to farmers who not only demonstrate outstanding management of their farming operations, but also provide community service and leadership in local, state, and national organizations. The award is the longest-running farmer recognition program in the country.
