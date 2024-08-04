Rudolph resigns from Harlan City Council

HARLAN — Harlan City Council Member Jeanna Rudolph has resigned her position. Mayor Jay Christensen announced Rudolph’s resignation during the April 2 council meeting.

Rudolph has represented Ward 3 on the Council since 2018, and will remain on the council until May. Christensen said the position will be filled by appointment. A public notice will be published, and interested individuals have until 4:30 p.m. May 2 to submit the necessary paperwork.

Christensen will appoint the new member rather than holding a special election, which would be an extra cost to the city.

In other business, the Council approved the purchase of a ABIFORCE Zero Turn Work Machine for the Parks Department. Tim Miller, Harlan Parks/City Facilities Superintendent addressed the Council prior to the approval, said it will be used primarily at JJ Jensen Park. Miller explained it will be used for laser grading for drainage purposes, and for filling in ruts and leveling the playing surfaces. Miller said it will be a huge benefit, saving both time and the money currently used for additional maintenance products. The cost of the machine is $38,000 after a 20% discount, since it has been used for demonstrations.

The Council received the minutes from the March 25 meeting of the Streets, Alleys and Sidwalks Committee. Members approved the first reading of an amendment of the Code of Ordinances pertaining to No Parking Zones. Changes include 11th Street on the west side, from Tarkington Street to Main Street and on the east side, from Main Street to Broadway Street; Victoria Street on both sides, from 3rd Street to Exchange Street; and Pine Street on the north side, from 6th Street extending 30 feet west. The change on 11th Street was recommended by a citizen, the changes on Victoria Street and Pine Street are for safety issues and emergency access.

City Administrator Gene Gettys reported the City’s audit will be reviewed and filed at the April 16 meeting. The 4th Street Bridge project will begin in May. A “5K and Game Day” is planned for May 5 at Pioneer Park with proceeds going to Grandma B’s Dream Playground Re-Imagined. Discounted pool passes are now available for purchase through the end of April.

Mayor Christensen reappointed Scott McLaughlin to the Airport Commission for a six year term which will expire April 1, 2030. Todd Valline from the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry provided an update about various happenings throughout the county. Joe Rueschenberg of Harlan Municipal Utilities updated on the water wells. Rueschenberg said as of now, the water supply is looking good.