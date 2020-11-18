Rueschenberg, Anderson voted board leadership
HARLAN – Amy Rueschenberg has been re-elected president and Jessica Anderson vice-president of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education for another year.
The two were approved unanimously by board vote last week. There were no other nominations for office.
