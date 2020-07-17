Safety first, says Shelby County Fair Board

COUNTY – The Shelby County Fair kicked off this week with safety and health of those involved top of mind as 4-H’ers and FFA begin to show their animals and projects at the fairgrounds in Harlan.

The Shelby County Fair Board made the decision in late June to proceed with a limited fair, one that will allow the kids to participate but limit the number of spectators and fair-goers as a way to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s fair prep has proven to be challenging,” board members said this week. “As the nation has waded through this pandemic, we have also.

“Our decisions have had to be fluid and we have met frequently to amend the ongoing plan. Essentially, we had to decide if the grounds were going to be open for the Extension and FFA staff to complete their shows.”

The fair board is the managing group of the fairgrounds. The first step in the decision was to develop a goal – a mission statement for the 2020 fair.

“We decided that the goal would be to exhaust all means to allow the youth of Shelby County to exhibit their projects this year while adhering to the federal and state guidelines for COVID-19,” officials said.

Next, the board analyzed what events would draw large gatherings of people, which the board is not promoting. “We recognized that entertainment would draw such gatherings,” officials said. “We recognized that open class shows would also cause gatherings. This is why we have canceled them.”

Sanitation, safety

The board is emphasizing sanitation, health and safety at the fairgrounds, developing a COVID-19 plan with explicit guidelines.

“We have signs printed encouraging hand washing and social distancing,” officials said. “The Extension is encouraging the wearing of masks.

“As a board we also recognize the importance of animal health. We are working with the Extension to promote animal safety. We are encouraging no visitors in the animal barns and signage will be posted.”

The 2020 fair consists of only 4-H and FFA shows. The animals will be checked in on the evening before the show, then housed on the grounds. The next morning the animal show will be completed then the animal will be released.

“The only exception to the animals being on the grounds over nights would be the horses,” officials said. “They will come and go the day of their show. In support of the kids, the livestock sale will be on the 20th.”

Much has been done to make this a successful and safe fair for all who are involved, officials said, and everyone involved is excited to have an event to showcase the participants’ projects and animals.