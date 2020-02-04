Salem Home getting creative

ELK HORN -- From establishing a new pen pal program for the residents to participate in to a game of overhead staff bingo the activity department at Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn has been busy creating different activities to promote social distancing and provide entertainment for the residents.

The daily routine of in-person family visits and volunteers assisting with various activities in the building has come to a halt with the COVID-19 situation.

Salem Lutheran Homes Administrator Nick Norby said, “Right now we are not allowing any visitors in the building. This is following CDC recommendation and is to prevent any unneeded outside exposure to our residents. Their health and safety is our number one goal with this. I am very thankful for the family and community support throughout this. I couldn’t have imagined how understanding and how supportive everyone would be through this and I’m truly thankful to be a part of this community.”

Norby said they have attempted to keep residents’ routines as regular as possible.

“This isn’t always possible based on everything occurring in society currently but this is the least we can do to try and instill some normalcy in our residents’ daily lives.”

Norby says Salem Homes Activity Director Kera Bomer has done a wonderful job coming up with unique activities to promote social distancing but also to entertain residents. An example is overhead staff bingo where facts of an employee are shared and then the resident must figure out who it is so they can check them off their bingo board.

“We’ve also tried to do small things like have certain food options to try and raise spirits such as on Saint Patrick’s Day when we had shamrock shakes, corned beef and cabbage,” said Norby.

New ways for the residents to communicate with the community are being discovered. Members of the community are connecting with residents by writing to the residents through a newly begun pen pal program. Salem Lutheran Homes is also participating in a program where individuals are able to send electronic notes to the residents. Staff members then print and deliver the personalized notes to the residents.

“Good Samaritan Society is working on purchasing and shipping iPads to all centers nationwide. The goal of this is to give residents the ability to Skype with their family members. Not only will this benefit residents currently, but it will also be beneficial for residents to contact family even after society is back to normal,” said Norby.