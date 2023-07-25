Salem Lutheran Homes and Rehabilitation now offers at-home physical therapy

ELK HORN — The Salem Lutheran Homes and Rehabilitation Center now offers at-home physical therapy to provide easier access to those who may have trouble getting into the office. This is a new service addition for three different locations, Elk Horn, Red Oak and Villisca.

Therapists will bring the necessary equipment to the home. Using the in-home services eliminates the need to schedule transportation to an outpatient clinic. It also allows the therapists to tailor species at home programs unique to each individual.

“Transportation isn’t the easiest in rural Iowa,” head of therapy Robyn Peterson said. “So if you’re in need of therapy, and you can’t get to us, we will come to you.”

Salem started this program just a couple of months ago; it is still a new addition to the center. Good Samaritan of Sioux Falls employs the physical therapists out of Salem. The mobile outpatient was introduced by them just this year.

“We just looked at it as something that could benefit the community,” Peterson said. “It’s that continuum of care that we’re providing.”