Salvation Army requesting donations
COUNTY – The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges throughout 2020. Nowhere is it more apparent than in the need for continued giving for the most needy during the Christmas season.
With the arrival of the holidays, Shelby County residents know it is time for the annual appearance of the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign, and this year donations are even more important to help those who may have lost employment during the past year.
