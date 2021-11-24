COUNTY – It’s almost time! Get ready, kids, for Santa to make a stop in your community in December. Santa Claus is Coming to Town to make his rounds with his friends from the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The idea was first brought to the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry by former Harlan City Councilman Dave Pedersen to kick off the holiday spirit throughout the county.

At each stop, children will have an opportunity to visit with Santa while enjoying holiday treats.

Full article in the NA.