Santa Claus cruises Harlan
HARLAN -- While the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to the cancelation of the annual downtown holiday lighting ceremony, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry decided to bring Santa Claus to the residents of Harlan Saturday, Nov. 28. The Santa Cruise wound its way through town, with the big guy waving to kids and adults throughout the community, ringing in the Christmas season.
