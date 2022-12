By Elizabeth A. Elliott

Liam Sanders tells Santa what he wants for Christmas at the Shelby Fire and Rescue Hotspots Light Up The Holidays event Saturday.



Emma Norgaard, 3, makes a candy cane ornament at the Shelby Fire and Rescue Hotspots Light Up The Holidays event Saturday.



Brody Nihsen reviews his Christmas wish list with Santa at the Panama Fire Station Saturday. Santa was there through the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce’s Santa’s Coming to Town program.