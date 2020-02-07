Sarfaroz “Oz” Sharipov grateful for amazing experience at HCHS
HARLAN -- Although the school year ended differently then he and everyone else had planned, Sarfaroz “Oz” Sharipov is grateful for the time he spent as a student at the Harlan Community High School.
Oz, of Tajikistan (Central Asia), was a foreign exchange student at HCHS during the 2019-2020 school year. His host parents were Rick and Cheryl Chipman, rural Harlan. Oz is the son of Alisher Sharipov and Shahnoza Sharipiva, Tajikistan.
Laura Bielefeldt of Denmark and Finja Jaenicke of Germany were also foreign exchange students at HCHS during the past school year. Information on Laura and Finja will be published if it becomes available.
Oz was interviewed for this story after the school year ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Tajikistan at the beginning of May.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
