COUNTY – The youth in Shelby County are among the most prioritized and protected in the nation, according to a new ranking of the nation’s counties based on a variety of criteria including poverty, hunger, mortality, teen births, school dropout data and COVID-19 vulnerability.

The first-ever ranking of how each county in America protects and provides for its children reveals the most disadvantaged counties are mostly comprised of communities of color, and nearly all are rural, poor, and concentrated in the South, according to a Save the Children report released.

The bottom-ranked counties are also the same areas that are being hit hardest by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county rankings in the third U.S. Complement to the Global Childhood Report are based on four factors that cut childhood short: hunger, dropping out of school, teenage pregnancy and early death due to poor health, accident, murder or suicide.

Among the more than 2,600 counties examined and ranked, more than 90 percent of the bottom-ranked counties are rural, nearly two-thirds are in the South, and three-quarters contain non-white majority populations. Children living in bottom-ranked counties die at rates up to five times of those children in the highest ranked counties in their state.

They are also up to three times as likely to struggle with hunger, 14 times as likely to drop out of high school and girls are 26 times more likely to get pregnant in their teens.

The State of Iowa ranked fifth out of the 50 states in prioritizing and protecting its children. Shelby County ranked 17th in Iowa and 151st in the nation among the 2,600 counties examined.

Factors analyzed included percentage of children living in poverty, deaths among children under age 18 per 100,000, percent of children 0-18 who lack adequate access to food, percent of ninth-grade cohort that fails to graduate in four years, births per 1,000 females aged 15-19, and a social vulnerability index score on COVID-19.

The COVID-19 score reflects the degree of vulnerability to stresses on human health caused by disasters or disease outbreaks and range from a low of 0 to 1. Shelby County ranked at 0.13, significantly lower than other counties in Iowa and the nation.