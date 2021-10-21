Scarecrow Showdown Winners!
Thu, 10/21/2021 - 2:53pm admin
Congratulations to Hansen House – 1st place
West Central Community Action 2nd place
Scarecrow Showdown Winners!
Was a close race between the two with only 18 votes separating the two businesses!
Contest is sponsored by Harlan Newspapers and KNOD Radio.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95