SCCC&I elects new board members; finalizes budget
HARLAN -- During the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry June 16 board meeting, the board reviewed and approved the results of the fiscal year 2021 board election and budget presented by staff.
For fiscal year 2021, the chamber is announcing the election of three new members, and the re-election of two members to its Board.
Joining the Board of Directors are Marie Bengford representing H&R Block and Farmhand Brewing Co, Jahde Osborn representing Courtside Marketing, and Tim Christopherson representing Monogram Prepared Meats.
Steve Ineson representing Four Seasons Travel and Gervas Mgonja representing Town & Country Credit Union were re-elected to the Board.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)